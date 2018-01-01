Operation Tip the Scale

The Meth Strike Force has developed a brief video on Operation Tip the Scale, a 2011 National Association of Counties (NACo) Award recipient. Tip the Scale is an innovative drug sweep that incorporates drug treatment engagement and news media coverage. This integrated approach provides education to inform the community, prevention ("we're out there - watch your step"), intervention (with those eligible going straight to drug treatment) and enforcement with many local partner agencies. The video features San Diego County leaders HHSA Director Nick Macchione, Chief Probation Officer Mack Jenkins and Sheriff Bill Gore, as well as other local partners.