San Diego County Meth Strike Force
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized the formation of a multi-disciplinary Methamphetamine Strike Force in 1996.The Meth Strike Force is composed of approximately 70 member organizations and agencies, including local, state, and federal representatives from public health, law enforcement, judiciary, education, treatment, prevention, and intervention agencies.
First Fridays of March, June, September and December
12 | 06, 2019 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
03 | 06, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
06 | 12, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Quarterly Meeting Schedule
483
Meth-Related
Deaths
Over
12,000
Yearly Emergency Room Visits are Meth-Related
57%
Arrestees Test Positive for Meth
30%
Drug Treatment Admissions are for Meth Addiction