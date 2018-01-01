  • White Facebook Icon
1-877-NO-2-METH
info@no2meth.org

In 1995, when a meth user stole a National Guard tank and went on a dramatic rampage in the Kearny Mesa area, meth problems grabbed San Diego's attention and helped to stir community action.

San Diego County Meth Strike Force
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized the formation of a multi-disciplinary Methamphetamine Strike Force in 1996.The Meth Strike Force is composed of approximately 70 member organizations and agencies, including local, state, and federal representatives from public health, law enforcement, judiciary, education, treatment, prevention, and intervention agencies.

First Fridays of March, June, September and December

12 | 06, 2019    9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.                     

03 | 06, 2020    9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.                                                      

06 | 12, 2020    9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.                                   

Quarterly Meeting Schedule

483

Meth-Related

Deaths

Over

12,000

Yearly Emergency Room Visits are Meth-Related

57%

Arrestees Test Positive for Meth

30%

Drug Treatment Admissions are for Meth Addiction

Operation Tip the Scale
The Meth Strike Force has developed a brief video on Operation Tip the Scale, a 2011 National Association of Counties (NACo) Award recipient. Tip the Scale is an innovative drug sweep that incorporates drug treatment engagement and news media coverage. This integrated approach provides education to inform the community, prevention ("we're out there - watch your step"), intervention (with those eligible going straight to drug treatment) and enforcement with many local partner agencies. The video features San Diego County leaders HHSA Director Nick Macchione, Chief Probation Officer Mack Jenkins and Sheriff Bill Gore, as well as other local partners.